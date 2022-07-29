Maharashtra Reports 1,997 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Active Tally At 13,186

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of more than 200 from a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra jumped to 80,43,519, while the death toll increased to 1,48,097, said the department in a bulletin.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 2,203 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Meanwhile, as per the latest report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), 32 more patients of BA.2.75 Omicron sublineage and four of BA.5 subvariant have been found in the state, the department said.

Out of these 36 patients, 23 were from Nagpur, 11 from Yavatmal and 2 from Washim, according to the bulletin. The new additions have taken the cumulative BA.5 patient tally to 196 and that of BA.2.75 to 120, it said.

As per the bulletin, of the new cases detected in the last 24 hours, the highest 640 cases were from the Pune administrative circle, followed by the Mumbai circle (498), Nagpur (322), Nashik (189), Akola (129), Latur (97) Kolhapur (66) and and the Aurangabad circle (56). An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the six fresh fatalities, two each were registered in Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur circles. The number of patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 so far rose to 78,82,236 after 2,470 more people recovered from the infection in the 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

The state is now left with 13,186 active cases of coronavirus. Of these, the highest 4,405 cases are in Pune, followed by 1,797 and 1,634 in Mumbai and Nagpur district, respectively. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 97.99 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 4.53 per cent. With 44,016 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,31,00,935, said the bulletin.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,43,519; fresh cases 1,997; death toll 1,48,097; recoveries 78,82,236; active cases 13,186; total tests 8,31,00,935.

