Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh: More Than 2,000 Pigs Die Of African Swine Fever In Rewa In Two Weeks

The prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning transportation, purchase and sale of pigs and their meat, collector Manoj Pushp said in the order under the Prevention and Control of Infections and Contagious Animal Disease Act 2009.

125 Pigs Dead In Mizoram, Preliminary Test Indicates African Swine Fever
125 Pigs Dead In Mizoram, Preliminary Test Indicates African Swine Fever Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 6:51 pm

More than 2,000 pigs have died due to African swine fever in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city in the span of two weeks, prompting the administration to issue prohibitory orders, an official said on Sunday. 

The prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning transportation, purchase and sale of pigs and their meat, collector Manoj Pushp said in the order under the Prevention and Control of Infections and Contagious Animal Disease Act 2009.

As per the order, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal has tested samples and detected African swine fever in pigs within Rewa municipal limits.

Related stories

African Swine Fever Kills Over 800 Pigs In Jharkhand's Ranchi District

African Swine Fever Outbreak In Mizoram Begins To Subside

African Swine Fever: Over Rs 37 Lakh Compensation For 700 Plus Pigs Culled In Kerala

Pigs in the district started dying around two weeks ago, following which the animal husbandry department sent samples to the laboratory, it said.

There are more than 25,000 pigs in the city, of which the maximum number of infected animals were found in ward 15, said Dr Rajesh Mishra, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry department.

By demarcating this settlement as a red zone, all pigs within a radius of one km were being screened and healthy animals were being vaccinated against the disease, he said.

According to officials, African Swine fever has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 pigs in Rewa city alone within two weeks.

Teams of local municipal authorities are disposing of the carcasses, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Section 144 The Prohibitory Orders Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Prevention And Control Of Infections And Contagious Animal Disease Act 2009 Sale Of Pigs And Their Meat Collector Manoj Pushp African Swine Fever
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights