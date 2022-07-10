Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Reports 942 New Covid-19 Cases

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi.

undefined
Covid-19 cases in Karnataka PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 8:51 pm

Karnataka on Sunday reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,79,021, the State Health Department said.

The department in its daily COVID-19 bulletin said 737 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,32,000 till date. Active cases stood at 6,898.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi.

Related stories

Nagaland Reports 3 New Covid-19 Cases

Eid Celebrated With Fervour In India As People Cast Aside Covid Fears

There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the State. The positivity rate for the day was 4.20 per cent, the department said. As many as 22,403 tests were conducted, those included 17,210 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.

There were 3,329 people who were inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.27 crore so far, the department said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG