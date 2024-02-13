JEE-Mains Results Announced | Where To Check Scorecard

JEE Main 2024's first session was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. On the first day, the BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) test was conducted; on all other days, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam took place.

A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.