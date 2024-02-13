JEE-Mains Results Announced | Where To Check Scorecard

Results for engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains have been announced, National Testing Agency said on Tuesday.
JEE Main 2024's first session was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. On the first day, the BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) test was conducted; on all other days, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam took place.
A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.
JEE Main 2024 Session one result | how to check
-Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
-On the homepage, click on the session one result
-Log in with your application number and date of birth and check the result.
Twenty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main with a maximum of them being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday.
Over 11.70 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial Among the candidates who scored 100 NTA scores, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
According to NTA officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.
“NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees,” a senior official explained.