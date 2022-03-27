Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Militants Killed SPO And His Brother In Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the killing of the SPO.

J&K: Militants Killed SPO And His Brother In Budgam
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:04 pm

Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Later, his brother alos succumbed to injuries in a hospital. 

"Around 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," an official said.

In the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan was also injured, the officials said, adding both of them were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died.

Related stories

Security Forces Gun Down 2 NSCN Insurgents In Arunachal, Locals Claim Victims Are Civilians

Security Forces Bust LeT Module In J&K’s Pulwama

Later Ahmad's brother also succumbed to injuries. 

 The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the killing of the SPO.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan. Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom and prayers for a speedy recovery of Umar.

"Deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," he tweeted.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the incident.

"Very sorry to hear about the death of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed who was killed in a militant attack. His brother Umar was injured in the same attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack and pray that Ishfaq finds a place in Jannat and Umar makes a full recovery swiftly," he said on Twitter.

The Peoples Democratic Party described the killing as barbaric.

"This day too ended with the killing of an SPO in Budgam. How barbaric and inhumanely the terror is wiping our younger generation. 

"Condemning this drastic killing that orphaned a family. Rest in Peace brave heart & prayers with the bereaved family," the party tweeted.

Condemning the incident, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said such acts of violence have no place in society. 

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit also condemned the killing, terming it barbaric and cowardly.

"This is the frustration of terrorists and now they understand that their number is getting depleted day by day. Nothing is going to be achieved by shedding the blood of innocents. This is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," the party's general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul said.

He said the Narendra Modi government is very strict about terrorism and "we promise that we will make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free and give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism". 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir SPO Militants Terrorists Budgam Firing Jammu And Kashmir Police J&K
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘The Kashmir Files’ To Stream On OTT Platform Zee 5 From April Third Week

‘The Kashmir Files’ To Stream On OTT Platform Zee 5 From April Third Week

IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Says, ‘Was Lucky To See How MS Dhoni’s Brain Works’

IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Says, ‘Was Lucky To See How MS Dhoni’s Brain Works’