Indian Killed, 2 Others Injured In Anti-Tank Missile Attack In North Israel

An Indian national was reportedly killed and two others were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, officials said.

The deceased Indian national, Patnibin Maxwell, and the two injured hail from Kerala.

The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, news agency PTI qupted Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), as saying.