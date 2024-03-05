Indian Killed, 2 Others Injured In Anti-Tank Missile Attack In North Israel

An Indian national was reportedly killed and two others were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, officials said.
The deceased Indian national, Patnibin Maxwell, and the two injured hail from Kerala.
The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, news agency PTI qupted Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), as saying.
The mortal remains of Patnibin Maxwell, who belonged to Kerala's Kollam, were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said, adding that Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.
"George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," PTI quoted an official source as saying.
MDA said seven foreign workers were injured altogether in the attack, two of them seriously, and were taken to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals in their ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters.
Melvin, hailing from Kerala's Idukki, was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed.
MDA earlier said one foreign worker was killed and seven others were injured in the attack.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Israel Reacts To Indian National's Death
Israel embassy in India reacted to the death of the Indian national and wrote on microblogging platform X, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon."
"Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured," the post read.
Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff, the Israel embassy post further stated, adding that Israel "regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism."
"Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," the post read.
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. The IDF also said it struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.
