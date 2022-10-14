Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Calls For Collective Responsibility For Preventing Risks From Aggravating: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:57 am

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating.

Sitharaman said that India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognize “our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom, and our collective aspiration” for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world.

Today's global economy faces a confluence of challenges and “it is our collective responsibility” to prevent the risks from aggravating, the finance minister said in her speech during the closing session of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors here being held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

India will head the annual rotating presidency of G-20 next year.

In her remarks, the finance minister said that India views the hosting of the G20 Presidency as an opportunity as well as a responsibility.

“Rebuilding trust in multilateralism is at the core of India's thinking,” she told her G-20 colleagues.

Sitharaman said that G20 finance ministers have always come together in the harshest global situations, set aside their differences, and worked towards a common goal of prosperity for our people.

As such, she urged the finance ministers and central bank governors to continue working together with this sense of solidarity.

Related stories

Singapore, UAE Interested In Accepting RuPay, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman  Says Budget To Address Growth, Inflation Concerns

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Arrive In US To Participate In IMF-WB Meeting

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Union Finance Minister Inter-dependencies Shared Wisdom Collective Aspiration Nirmala Sitharaman Rotating Presidency Of G-20 Harshest Global Situations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face