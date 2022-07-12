Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday.

The Met Centre of IMD here said very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem districts and at isolated places in Mulugu. Heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Adilabad, Nirmal districts at a few places in Kumram Bheem, and at isolated places in Jagtial district, it said in a release.

Consequent to the rains, low-lying areas were inundated, and waterlogging was reported at some places in Adilabad, Warangal, and other districts. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate. State Minister for ST, Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod held a meeting with officials on the rain situation in Mahabubabad district.

In the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, about 1,000 people were shifted to relief centers, official sources said. The third warning level (53 ft) was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam and the Godavari water level stood at 51.50 ft at 9 PM. State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met the district Collector and discussed the relief activities, a BJP release said. Kumar visited some rain-hit areas.

In the state capital, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a meeting with officials and reviewed the relief measures in view of rains lashing the city over the last four days. The Mayor urged the officials to quickly address the rain-related complaints from citizens. Rescue and relief personnel have been attending to people's problems over water logging, trees getting uprooted and others since the current spell of rains began, a GHMC release said.

The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad said due to heavy rains and the water from the nearby Mir Alam tank entering the zoo safari park area, the safari park complex has been closed to the public while the rest of the zoo is open to the public as usual from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM. All the animals of the safari park are in their night enclosure, safe and in good health, a release from the Nehru Zoological Park said.

In its weather warnings, issued at 7 PM today, the Met Office said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad districts till 8.30 AM on July 13. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Kamareddy districts from 8.30 AM on July 13 to 8.30 AM on July 14, it said.