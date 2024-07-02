National

Hathras Tragedy: 'What Was Govt Doing,' Opposition Corners Admn Over Stampede That Left 116 People Dead

The stampede during a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's district has left 116 people dead and several injured.

PTI
Opposition targets government over Hathras stampede | Photo: PTI
The Opposition on Tuesday cornered the government over Hathras tragedy in Uttar Pradesh in which 116 people have been officially declared dead. The stampede during a religious congregation has also left several injured.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav questioned Uttar Pradesh government's preparedness for the religious congregation in Hathras district.

Heart-wrenching videos showed bodies of women who died in the Hathras stampede kept on floor of what appeared to be a medical facility. - null
Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday

BY Outlook Web Desk

Yadav, who was present in the Lok Sabha at the time of the incident, said, “The question is what was the government doing when such an incident took place? So many people have lost their lives. If the government knew there would be a large gathering at an event, what did they do for their safety?”

“The government is responsible for this,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. “I hope that the government will ensure the best treatment for the injured.”

Hathras tragedy | - PTI
Amid Hathras Tragedy, A Lookback At Long List Of Stampede Tragedies In India

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, "It is very sad that a large number of people died and many were injured in a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras district of UP and a young man was killed during a Buddhist/Bhim Katha in Agra."

"The government should investigate these incidents and take appropriate action and provide financial assistance to the victim families," she said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also called for a probe into the incident.

"The incident that took place in Hathras is sad. Proper investigation should be done on how the incident took place and how the state government could not manage the crowd efficiently. I hope that proper treatment will be given to the injured," Owaisi said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “My heart goes out to the victims in the Hathras tragedy. It is very tragic. They had congregated for 'satsang' and reportedly over 150 of them lost their lives due to the stampede. I pray for the souls of the departed and for the recovery of those who have been affected. I was hoping that the PM would have got prior information and he would have cut short his 2-hour and 14-minute-long statement. But he refused to do so.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anoop Pradhan urged against politicising the tragedy and said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the site.

"I believe no one should do politics on such incidents. Tragedies can happen in any government, but it should not and is very unfortunate. The CM is likely to visit the spot tomorrow. I am going to the spot right now," Pradhan said.

Officials have reportedly said it was a private function for which the permission was granted by the sub-divisional magistrate.

The exact circumstances leading to the stampede are still under investigation, with officials seeking to understand the sequence of events that triggered the tragedy.

