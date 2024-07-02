Hathras Tragedy: 'What Was Govt Doing,' Opposition Corners Admn Over Stampede That Left 116 People Dead

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “My heart goes out to the victims in the Hathras tragedy. It is very tragic. They had congregated for 'satsang' and reportedly over 150 of them lost their lives due to the stampede. I pray for the souls of the departed and for the recovery of those who have been affected. I was hoping that the PM would have got prior information and he would have cut short his 2-hour and 14-minute-long statement. But he refused to do so.”