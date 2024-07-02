Amid Hathras Tragedy, A Lookback At Long List Of Stampede Tragedies In India

Outlook Web Desk
116 Devotees Left Dead In Hathras Stampede
The heart wrenching incident in UP’s Hathras has left 116 people dead and several others injured following a stampede at a religious congregation on Tuesday.
Worst Stampedes In Country’s History That Left Hundreds Dead
Over 340 devotees were killed at Maharashtra’s Mandhardevi temple in 2005 while at least 250 were killed at Rajasthan’s Chamunda Devi temple in 2008. Again in 2008, a stampede at a religious gathering at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh caused the loss of lives of 162 people.
Major Tragedies That Have Taken Place In Country
Here is the list of the major tragedies that have taken place in the country in the recent years.
Indore Tragedy
On March 31, 2023 at least 36 people died when the slab constructed on top of an ancient ‘bawdi’ or well collapsed during a ‘havan’ programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city.
Jammu Tragedy
On January 1, 2022 at least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.
Rajahmundry Tragedy
On July 14, 2015 at least 27 pilgrims died and 20 others were injured in a stampede on the opening day of ‘Pushkaram’ festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.
Patna Tragedy
On October 3, 2014, at least 32 people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.
Datia Tragedy
On October 13, 2013, at least 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.
Bihar Adalat Ghat Tragedy
On November 19, 2012, nearly 20 people were killed and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat in Patna.
Kerala’s Idukki Tragedy
On January 14, 2011, at least 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed and over 40 were injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala’s Idukki district.
UP Pratapgarh’s Tragedy
On March 4, 2010, at least 63 people were killed in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district.
Jodhpur & Bilaspur Tragedy
On September 30, 2008, nearly 250 devotees were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, while on 3 August 2008, at least 162 dead, 47 injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.
Satara & Nashik Tragedy
On January 25, 2005, over 340 devotees were killed and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra’s Satara district, while on 27 August 2003, at least 39 people were killed and around 140 injured in a stampede in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.