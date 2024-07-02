Amid Hathras Tragedy, A Lookback At Long List Of Stampede Tragedies In India

Outlook Web Desk

116 Devotees Left Dead In Hathras Stampede

The heart wrenching incident in UP’s Hathras has left 116 people dead and several others  injured following a stampede at a religious congregation on Tuesday.

PTI

Worst Stampedes In Country’s History That Left Hundreds Dead

Over 340 devotees were killed at Maharashtra’s Mandhardevi temple in 2005 while at least 250 were killed at Rajasthan’s Chamunda Devi temple in 2008. Again in 2008, a stampede at a religious gathering at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh caused the loss of lives of 162 people.

PTI

Major Tragedies That Have Taken Place In Country

Here is the list of the major tragedies that have taken place in the country in the recent years.

PTI

Indore Tragedy

On March 31, 2023 at least 36 people died when the slab constructed on top of an ancient ‘bawdi’ or well collapsed during a ‘havan’ programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city.

PTI

Jammu Tragedy

On January 1, 2022 at least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

PTI

Rajahmundry Tragedy

On July 14, 2015 at least 27 pilgrims died and 20 others were injured in a stampede on the opening day of ‘Pushkaram’ festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

Patna Tragedy

On October 3, 2014, at least 32 people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.

PTI

Datia Tragedy

On October 13, 2013, at least 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.

PTI

Bihar Adalat Ghat Tragedy

On November 19, 2012, nearly 20 people were killed and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat in Patna.

PTI

Kerala’s Idukki Tragedy

On January 14, 2011, at least 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed and over 40 were injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala’s Idukki district.

PTI

UP Pratapgarh’s Tragedy

On March 4, 2010, at least 63 people were killed in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district.

PTI

Jodhpur & Bilaspur Tragedy

On September 30, 2008, nearly 250 devotees were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, while on 3 August 2008, at least 162 dead, 47 injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.

PTI

Satara & Nashik Tragedy

On January 25, 2005, over 340 devotees were killed and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra’s Satara district, while on 27 August 2003, at least 39 people were killed and around 140 injured in a stampede in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

PTI