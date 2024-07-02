Amid Hathras Tragedy, A Lookback At Long List Of Stampede Tragedies In India

Worst Stampedes In Country’s History That Left Hundreds Dead

Over 340 devotees were killed at Maharashtra’s Mandhardevi temple in 2005 while at least 250 were killed at Rajasthan’s Chamunda Devi temple in 2008. Again in 2008, a stampede at a religious gathering at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh caused the loss of lives of 162 people.