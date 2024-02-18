Had Soren Joined Hands With BJP, He Would Not Have Been In Jail: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that had his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren joined hands with the BJP, he would not have been in jail.

Kejriwal had a telephonic conversation with Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren, who thanked him for his support.

Taking to X, she said, "Today I had a telephonic conversation with honourable Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji. Thanks to Arvind ji that at such time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and the JMM family."