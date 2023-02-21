Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gujarat CM Inaugurates 30th Conference Of International Paediatric Association

Home National

Gujarat CM Inaugurates 30th Conference Of International Paediatric Association

On the occasion, Patel remembered the contribution of ORS founder and paediatrician Dr Dilip Mahalanabis and said he saved the lives of thousands of children and adults due to ORS. India is hosting the IPA Congress for the first time in 46 years, with it being held in Gujarat for the first time. 

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM
Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 30th conference of International Paediatric Association Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 9:02 am

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated the 30th conference of International Paediatric Association (IPA) and the 60th conference of Indian Academy of Paediatricians (PEDICON) here. He said the Gujarat government examined 1.5 crore children every year free of cost under the national child health programme.

"We have established the first state of art children heart hospital in U N Mehta hospital premises in Ahmedabad under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have given 36 lakh doses of PCV vaccine against pneumonia to 13 lakh children in the state. The price of one dose is more Rs 3000 but we have given it free of cost," Patel said.

"Paediatricians are like angels for children. You take care of health of our children who are our future. The theme of this conference is 'quality care for every child-everywhere'. Gujarat is striving for holistic health care for children," he added.

Related stories

Bhupendra Patel Takes Charge As Gujarat CM

BJP Strikes Caste, Regional Balance In Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's Cabinet, See List Of Gujarat Ministers

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM, BJP Brass Attends Swearing-In

On the occasion, Patel remembered the contribution of ORS founder and paediatrician Dr Dilip Mahalanabis and said he saved the lives of thousands of children and adults due to ORS. India is hosting the IPA Congress for the first time in 46 years, with it being held in Gujarat for the first time. 

"It is a matter of great pride for us the 30th IPA Congress and the 60th PEDICON are taking place in Gandhinagar. The conference is being organised in a unique hybrid mode with a physical conference coupled with unparalleled online learning and interaction." said Dr Bakul Parekh, President of IPA Congress 2023.

The conference will provide great learning opportunity to members and delegates and allow them to discuss critical issues, the latest advancements in the field, and expand their knowledge, Parekh said. Dr Naveen Thacker, renowned paediatrician from Gandhidham, will take over as President of International Paediatric Association during the IPA Congress.

Tags

National Gujarat CM Inaugurates 30th Conference Of International Paediatric Association ORS Founder IPA Congress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria