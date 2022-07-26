Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Goa: Covid-19 Antigen Test Must For Patients Getting Admitted To GMCH

While antigen testing was made mandatory for both patients and relatives attending them in the hospital when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Rane said only patients will have to undergo the test this time around.

All patients getting admitted to GMCH will have to undergo antigen test for coronavirus.  Photo: PTI

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7:56 pm

The Goa government on Tuesday said that all patients getting admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will have to undergo antigen test for coronavirus. 

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the apex hospital (GMCH) located at Bambolim. “It has been decided that all the patients getting admitted in the Goa Medical College and Hospital will have to undergo antigen testing,” the minister said.

Following his visit, the minister admitted that a few wards in the hospital were congested, with some patients sleeping on the floor. Rane instructed GMCH officials to dedicate three wards in the super specialty hospital block to the medicine ward and shift some of the patients there, it was stated.

The GMCH is burdened, as the district hospitals were referring their cases to the facility, he said, adding that doctors will be instructed to manage patients at the peripheral hospitals, without referring them to the GMCH, except in emergency cases.

(With PTI inputs)

