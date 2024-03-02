'Relieve Me So That I Can Focus On Cricket', Gautam Gambhir Seeks To Quit Politics Before IPL

With the IPL 2024 season right around the corner, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday asked the National President of the BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus more on cricket as he is set to begin his tenure as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
In his tweet, he also thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for believing in him and giving him the chance to work for the people.
Gambhir requests JP Nadda
On Saturday morning, over a tweet from his official X handle, Gambhir requested Nadda to relieve him of his duties.
"I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!" tweeted Gambhir on X.
This development came just days ahead of his return as KKR's new mentor where he will be working closely with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.
Before this, Gambhir was KKR's captain from 2011-17 and led them to the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.