'Relieve Me So That I Can Focus On Cricket', Gautam Gambhir Seeks To Quit Politics Before IPL

With the IPL 2024 season right around the corner, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday asked the National President of the BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus more on cricket as he is set to begin his tenure as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In his tweet, he also thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for believing in him and giving him the chance to work for the people.