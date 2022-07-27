Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
ED Arrests Are 'Not Arbitrary', Says SC; Upholds Validity Of PMLA Provisions

Supreme Court asserted that the stringent conditions for bail under the Act is legal and not arbitrary. 

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 12:14 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said that the supply of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case is not mandatory. 

"It is enough if Enforcement Directorate, at time of arrest, discloses grounds of such arrest," the SC said on the PMLA provisions.

The top court asserted that the stringent conditions for bail under the Act is legal and not arbitrary. 

Further, the SC rejected almost all objections raised against the probe agency regarding several powers including initiating an investigation, the power to arrest, and others. 

 The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA. 

(with PTI inputs)

National Enforcement Directorate Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) PMLA Court Supreme Court Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Money Laundering
