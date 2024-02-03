National

MLA 'Poaching' Claim: Delhi Police Serves Notice To CM Kejriwal, Asks Him To Join Probe

It has been reported that the crime branch of Delhi Police has asked the Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to submit the reply within three days and has also asked him to name the seven AAP MPs who were targeted for poaching by the BJP.

February 3, 2024

February 3, 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

The Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to join the probe into the Aam Admi Party’s allegations that BJP was trying to poach its MLAs in Delhi.

It has been reported that the crime branch of Delhi Police has asked him to submit the reply within three days and has also asked him to name the seven AAP MLAs who were targeted for poaching.

The sleuths of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch were seen at AAP supremo Kejriwal’s residence in the videos that appeared on social media.

The latest development comes a day after the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch visited the residences of Kejriwal and cabinet minister Atishi on Friday, to serve them notices. However, both AAP leaders did not accept the notices.

Reportedly, Delhi CM’s office was ready to accept the notice. However, it is alleged the Crime Branch were not serving them the notice and had brought the media with them. Delhi CM’s has alleged the police had come 'just to defame them'.

AAP supremo Kejriwal’s poaching allegation:

Last week, AAP chief Kejriwal had accused BJP of trying to poach his seven MLAs by offering them Rs 25 crore to shift sides towards saffron party. He had that BJP held talks with AAP MLAs, and also allegedly threatened that the Delhi Chief Minister would be arrested soon in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal, in a post on X had said: "Recently they have contacted our seven MLAs of Delhi and said, 'We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. you can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket'.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi had also made the same allegation against BJP stating that the saffron party was launching ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ in Delhi.

Following the AAP's allegations, a delegation of the BJP launched a complaint with the Delhi Police and sought a probe into Kejriwal's allegations.

