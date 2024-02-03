MLA 'Poaching' Claim: Delhi Police Serves Notice To CM Kejriwal, Asks Him To Join Probe

The Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to join the probe into the Aam Admi Party’s allegations that BJP was trying to poach its MLAs in Delhi.

It has been reported that the crime branch of Delhi Police has asked him to submit the reply within three days and has also asked him to name the seven AAP MLAs who were targeted for poaching.

The sleuths of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch were seen at AAP supremo Kejriwal’s residence in the videos that appeared on social media.