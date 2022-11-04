Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Delhi Logs 54 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday.

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:12 pm

Delhi recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department here.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,443, while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,511. Delhi recorded zero death and 65 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

The fresh cases came out of the 4,432 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 293 while the number of patients in home isolation is 214. Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 45 are occupied.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions New Delhi
