Delhi HC Seeks Rapido's Stand On Plea Over Accessibility Barriers For Differently-Abled

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of bike-taxi aggregator Rapido on a plea moved by two differently-abled persons highlighting the issue of "accessibility barriers" on the platform's mobile app.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice on an application filed by disability rights activist Amar Jain and visually-impaired banker Dipto Ghosh Chaudhary, who have said in spite of six updates on the app, not a single issue flagged by them has been resolved, which shows Rapido's "casual and insensitive attitude".