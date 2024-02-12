Delhi HC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Privacy Violation By Truecaller

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation alleging violation of people's right to privacy by Truecaller, a leading global caller ID platform.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan orally said it will dismiss the petition by Ajay Shukla, noting that the issue raised by him had been brought up before the Supreme Court through another plea which was withdrawn without the apex court granting him any liberty to approach the high court.