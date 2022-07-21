Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Covid: 22 Fresh Cases In Ladakh

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials. The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has been gone up to 103 in Ladakh.

A total of 484 samples were tested in Ladakh, they said Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 9:13 pm

Ladakh has reported 22 fresh cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the total COVID-19 tally to 28,692, officials said. All positive cases were reported from Leh.

While a total of 484 samples were tested in Ladakh, they said. All the 10 people were discharged from a hospital in Leh, with this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh stands at 28,360, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
