Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge Holds Press Conference; 'Workers Have Awakened', Says Tharoor

In his first press conference, Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge said for him every Congress worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascist forces threatening democracy and the Constitution.

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 6:20 pm

Following the poll result of the Congress Presidential election, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday addressed the media and spoke about their visions for strengthening the national party. 

In his first press conference, Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge said for him every Congress worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascist forces threatening democracy and the Constitution.

"No one is big or small and all have to work together as karyakartas to strengthen the Congress," he said, adding, "We have to together fight the threat to democracy and the Constitution." 

Kharge will formally take over as the party's president on October 26.

Meanwhile, Tharoor, who earlier alleged 'extremely serious irregularities' in the election from Uttar Pradesh, said that Mallikarjun Kharge's victory is 'a victory of Congress'.

He further said, "Never doubted party's election authority. This will have a big impact on upcoming polls Congress has to fight, workers have awakened."

Tharoor identified himself as a 'candidate of change' rather than a 'candidate of dissent' at the elections and spoke about how the Congress presidential election has energised party workers to take on the challenge the BJP poses in upcoming elections.

"This augurs well for the Congress. We will move forward from here. Our workers have been energised to take on the challenge posed by the BJP and I am also confident that our party will display its strength," said Tharoor, who got 1,072 votes against Kharge’s 7,897.

"This is not an issue about an individual. I only wish that the party is strengthened. For a stronger India, you need a stronger Congress," he said.

Tharoor expressed hope Kharge will implement the provisions of the Congress constitution that mandates election to the Congress Working Committee.

Ending all speculations, former Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge won the Congress Presidential Elections, becoming the first non-Gandhi to hold the post in the last two decades. 

(with PTI inputs)

