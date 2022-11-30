RO Water Purifiers, Day-Boarding Schools, Tax Waiver: Congress Releases MCD Polls Manifesto

The Congress on Wednesday released the manifesto for Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls (MCD elections) and promised RO water purifiers to the poor and day-boarding at MCD-run schools.

Releasing the manifesto, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said MCD-provided water has always been "unfit" and extremely contaminated.

"The water provided by the MCD has never been fit for regular use, forget consuming it. It is extremely contaminated. Delhi Congress promises 'Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli'," said Shrinate.

The Congress has also promised a pollution- and garbage-free Delhi, promising it will clear the landfill sites and provide better parking facilities for all.

The Congress manifesto also promised waiver of all previous dues of house tax. Shrinate alleged that Delhi residents were being looted in the name of house tax. She added that the tax will be halved.

Speaking on the other promises included in the manifesto, Shrinate said, "Day boarding facilities will be started in MCD-led schools. This will not only empower the poor but also end child labour."

The Congress has also promised to clear broken sewerage lines and clogged drains to avoid stagnation of water in the city and spread of diseases such as dengue.

It has also promised to involve Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the civic body and provide employment to the youths.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

(With PTI inputs)