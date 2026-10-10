A 37-year-old CISF constable, Mohammad Mushtaq, died from a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.
He succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to Government Medical College in Jammu for specialized care.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine whether the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted, or involved other factors.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died of gunshot injuries under suspicious circumstances while on duty in Reasi district here on Friday, officials said.
Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Mushtaq (37), a resident of Mardi village in Reasi district.
Officials said Mushtaq was initially shifted to the district hospital in Reasi, and later referred to a specialised hospital due to his critical condition.
Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, Karam Veer Singh, said Mushtaq was brought to the hospital with gunshot injuries. "We provided whatever first aid we could. His condition was quite critical, so after providing first aid, we referred him to another hospital," Singh said.
He later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
Police have registered a case and opened an investigation. The CISF has also ordered a probe into the circumstances leading to the suspected firing incident and the jawan's death.