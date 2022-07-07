Chhattisgarh Logs 251 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 251 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.32 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,55,495, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,040, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,40,252 after 171 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,203 active cases, he said. "Raipur led with 61 cases, followed by 45 in Durg, 24 in Rajnandgaon, 17 in Bemetara, 15 in Bilaspur and 13 in Surguja, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in four districts," the official said.

With 10,813 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,79,79,786," he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,55,495, new cases 251, death toll 14,040, recovered 11,40,252, active cases 1,203, total tests 1,79,79,786.

(With PTI inputs)