Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Chhath A Living Example Of India's Rich Tradition, Culture Of Conservation Of Natural Resources: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 6:44 pm

The festival of Chhath which gives the message of human beings' connection with the nature is a living example of the country's rich tradition and culture of conservation of natural resources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Extending warm greetings and good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath, Adityanath said it is an important festival in which the Sun god is worshipped with spiritual purification and pure mind, according to an official statement.

He said, "Our country has a rich tradition and culture of conservation of natural resources. Chhath Festival, which gives the message of human connection with nature, is a living example of this rich tradition."

The chief minister has appealed to people to celebrate festival taking all COVID-19-related precautions. 

Chhath Puja, which involves the offering of 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.

-With PTI Input

