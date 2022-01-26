Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Centre Should Continue Financial Help It Has Been Giving To States Since GST Implementation For 2 Years: Maha Dy CM

Pawar also said the state government was considering various options if it has to deal with the situation wherein Central help is discontinued.

Centre Should Continue Financial Help It Has Been Giving To States Since GST Implementation For 2 Years: Maha Dy CM
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appeals to Centre to continue financial assistance to states. -

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 1:57 pm

The Central government should continue the financial assistance to states which it has been giving since the implementation of GST for at least two more years in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Pawar, who also handles the Finance portfolio, said finance ministers from other states have also made a similar demand. 

"We are keeping an eye on the Union budget (which will be presented on February 1). Since the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime was introduced five years ago, every state has been getting a certain amount from the Center but it will be stopped now. We are appealing to the Centre to continue extending this help for two more years considering the pandemic situation," he said. 

"If the Union government stops this help, we will then have to check details about the GST collected in Maharashtra. I am holding meetings with officials to take stock of the revenue collection," he added. 

Responding to a query, Pawar said that colleges may begin in offline mode from February 1 (as decided by the state government). "Further decision about Pune and other restrictions regarding schools will be taken in the next week's review meeting," he added. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National GST COVID-19 Republic Day Maharashtra Deputy CM The Central Government
