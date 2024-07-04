BJP’s British Supporters Consolidate Hindu Vote Bank In UK Elections

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple in Kingsbury, London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday June 28, 2024. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple in Kingsbury, London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday June 28, 2024. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)