Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Reports 60 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally At 7,24,848

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 37.

undefined
Fresh cases in Assam AP Photo/Andy Wong

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:03 pm

Assam reported 60 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,24,848, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulleting said on Friday.

The positivity rate, however, increased from 7.65 per cent to 7.79 per cent, it said. Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 37.

The state now has 425 active cases, while 7,16,435 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in Assam, with 509 new cases reported since June 19.

Related stories

Amid Spike In Covid Cases, DM Makes Face Masks Mandatory In Leh

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 17,070 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Rise To 1,07,189

Chhattisgarh Logs 167 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 933

The bulletin also said 4,66,23,177 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered thus far.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report