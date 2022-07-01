Assam Reports 60 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally At 7,24,848

Assam reported 60 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,24,848, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulleting said on Friday.

The positivity rate, however, increased from 7.65 per cent to 7.79 per cent, it said. Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 37.

The state now has 425 active cases, while 7,16,435 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in Assam, with 509 new cases reported since June 19.

The bulletin also said 4,66,23,177 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered thus far.

