Home National

Anant Chaturdashi: Massive Police Deployment In Mumbai For Ganesh Idol Immersions

More than 18,500 police personnel and officers as well as other specialized units will be on duty on Friday in Mumbai for the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols
Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:09 pm

More than 18,500 police personnel and officers as well as other specialized units will be on duty on Friday in Mumbai for the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

The festivities this year were held without Covid-19 pandemic norms and several thousand people are expected to take

The immersions will take place at Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu, and Malad, apart from 70 natural lakes as well as artificial ponds made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he added.

"Expecting huge crowds, the deployment comprises more than 15,500 police personnel, 3,200 police officers, eight State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies, one Rapid Action Force (RAF) company, 750 home guards, and 250 trainees. There will also be a large posse of traffic police," he informed.

There will be traffic restrictions on several roads as well as a diversion on Friday, so people wanting to board flights or long-distance trains must make arrangements accordingly, the official added. 

(Inputs from PTI)

