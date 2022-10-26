Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Gujarat CM, State BJP Chief

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's state unit president C R Paatil, a party leader said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 9:52 pm

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's state unit president C R Paatil, a party leader said.

The meeting, held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' in the state capital Gandhinagar in the evening, lasted nearly an hour. 

Apart from Patel and Paatil, some key leaders from the state BJP also attended the meeting, the party's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said. 

On Tuesday, Shah met party leaders from the Saurashtra region at Veraval in Gir Somnath district to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, expected to be held by December.

Shah had held marathon meetings with party leaders at the zone level in the last five days.

Before Veraval, the Union minister participated in meetings of the south, central and north zones of the state at Valsad, Vadodara, and Palanpur. 

The BJP is aiming to win 150 seats, out of the total 182, in the elections, surpassing the record of 149 seats won by the Congress in 1985.

Related stories

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders From Saurashtra Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

Amit Shah Interacts With BJP Leaders In Gujarat

Gujarat Polls: Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders, Seeks Suggestions To Win All 52 Seats In State's Central Zone

Tags

National Gujarat Assembly Elections Saurashtra Region At Veraval Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat Headquarters BJP's State Unit President C R Paatil Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google