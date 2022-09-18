Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Agniveer Recruitment Rally Begins In Jammu-Kashmir's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla on Saturday, a Defence official said.

Agniveer recruitment exam
Agniveer recruitment exam Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 8:22 am

The rally, which started at Haiderbeig area of Pattan in north Kashmir, was flagged off by the GOC of the counter-insurgency force, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said.

"#AGNIVEER Recruitment Rally under HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar Cantt for 10 districts of UT of #JammuAndKashmir & 2 districts of Ladakh commenced at Haiderbeig, Pattan on 17 Sep 22," he tweeted.

Candidates from Ladakh and J-K districts participated with great enthusiasm in the rally, the PRO said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

