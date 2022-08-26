3 Smugglers Held With 1,200 kg Ganja In Rajasthan's Chittorgrah

Three people were arrested in Chittorgarh district with 1,205 kg of ganja with an estimated value of Rs 3 crore being smuggled into the state in a truck from Visakhapatnam, police said Friday.

A senior police officer said the smugglers had the ganja in 364 plastic bags and were on their way to supply it to local peddlers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district and Haryana.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dr Ravi Prakash Mehra said that the accused, Raju Puri Goswami, Jitendra Purohit, and Prahlad Rai Soni have been arrested.

The CB-CID team was keeping an eye on all their activities for the last two-three months, he said.

He said that after taking the three accused into custody, the container was brought to the Kapasan Police Station premises.

During the search, police found three keypad mobile phones, two smart phones, Rs 900 in cash, and 364 plastic bags with 1,205 kg of ganja hidden inside the container.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Rahul Prakash said that illegal cultivation of ganja is carried out in the inaccessible Naxal-dominant areas near the borders of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and from there it is smuggled across the country.

