20 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 148

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:12 am

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,47,184, a health official said on Thursday.

These latest numbers were reported on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 148 as compared to 165 the previous day, he said.

The death toll in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained unchanged at 11,967, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,818 he added.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Thane Maharashtra
