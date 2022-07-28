1,030 New Covid Cases & 1 Death In Odisha

Odisha recorded 1,030 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Thursday, the health department said. There are now 6,974 active cases, of which 1,510 are in Khurda district and 1,343 in Sundargarh, according to a bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 4.95 per cent as the cases were detected out of 20,813 samples. As many as 179 children were among the new patients. Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 227 infections, followed by 164 in Khurda and 110 in Mayurbhanj.

The toll rose to 9,137 as a 67-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Cuttack. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. The state had logged 1,174 cases and one fatality on Wednesday. The infection tally rose to 13,10,115, including 12,93,951 recoveries as 1,066 more people recuperated in the past 24 hours, it added.

(With PTI inputs)