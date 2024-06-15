Americans are experiencing unprecedented levels of loneliness today, as statistics indicate. This trend may be attributed to the absence of a once common feature in many US homes: the dining room. Changes in culinary habits and challenges in urban housing have contributed to the decline of this communal space, leaving residents without a designated area for shared meals. Experts suggest that this shift has resulted in more people eating alone and spending increased time in isolation, which is seen as a significant contributor to America's growing loneliness issue.