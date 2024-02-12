UN Report Reveals Alarming Decline Of Migratory Species Worldwide

A recent report from the United Nations, unveiled on Monday, paints a troubling picture for nearly half of the world's migratory species.

These creatures, including songbirds, sea turtles, whales, sharks, and others, face a multitude of threats such as habitat loss, illegal hunting and fishing, pollution, and climate change as they journey across different environments with the changing seasons.

The report reveals that approximately 44% of migratory species worldwide are experiencing population declines, with more than a fifth of the nearly 1,200 species surveyed by the UN at risk of extinction. Kelly Malsch, the lead author of the report, highlighted the significance of these findings during the release at a U.N. wildlife conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, emphasizing the importance of migration for these species' survival.

According to Duke University ecologist Stuart Pimm, who was not involved in the report, migration is a vital aspect of the life cycle for many species, and disruptions to their migratory patterns could have dire consequences for their survival.

The report's analysis draws upon existing data, including information from the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, which assesses the conservation status of species worldwide.

During the U.N. meeting, discussions revolved around proposals for conservation measures, including the consideration of adding several new species to the list of migratory species of concern.

Susan Lieberman, vice president for international policy at the Wildlife Conservation Society, stressed the collaborative effort needed to address these challenges, noting that the protection of migratory species requires coordinated action across borders.

Among the proposals discussed at the meeting, eight South American governments are expected to jointly advocate for the addition of two declining Amazon catfish species to the U.N. treaty's list of migratory species of concern. Lieberman emphasized the importance of protecting the Amazon River basin, the world's largest freshwater system, as a crucial habitat for these species.

The report's release comes in the wake of the 2022 U.N. Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, where governments pledged to conserve 30% of the planet's land and water resources. However, the findings underscore the urgent need for continued efforts to safeguard migratory species and their habitats to prevent further declines and extinctions.