Biden Campaign Has Raised $155 Million For 2024 Campaign

From left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, President Joe Biden, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walk down the steps following the annual St. Patrick's Day gathering at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP

From left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, President Joe Biden, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walk down the steps following the annual St. Patrick's Day gathering at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP