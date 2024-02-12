NATO Leader Says Trump Putting Safety Of Allies At Risk By Saying Russia Can 'Do Whatever The Hell...'

Speaking on Saturday at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recalled how as president he told an unidentified NATO member that he would "encourage" Russia to do as it wishes in cases of NATO allies who are "delinquent".

"You didn't pay? You're delinquent?" Trump recounted saying. "No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills."