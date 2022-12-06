'Goblin Mode' Becomes Oxford Dictionary's Word Of The Year: What Does It Mean?

Oxford Dictionary this year picked 'Goblin Mode' as the The Oxford Word of the Year. For the first time in history, Oxford Languages opened its choice of 'Word of the Year' to public vote.

More than 300,000 people cast their votes over the last two weeks,

What does the word mean?

The term "goblin mode" is defined as "a behaviour that is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."

The word which went viral on social media in February 2022 for the first time, surfaced on twitter back in 2009.

It became popular during the period when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were relaxed and people slowly started coming out of the comfort of their homes.

The word seemingly resonates with the prevailing mood of individuals who were reluctant to return to ‘normal life’.

While unveiling the word, Ben Zimmer, American linguist and lexicographer, said, “Goblin Mode really does speak to the times and the zeitgeist, and it is certainly a 2022 expression. People are looking at social norms in new ways. It gives people the license to ditch social norms and embrace new ones,”

Metaverse, #IStandWith, and goblin mode- these three were the short-listed words narrowed down by a team of expert lexicographers.