Umanshi Marketing Expands Tech Portfolio With Global GCC Giants Lingaro And QualiZeal

Umanshi Marketing, a leading full-service marketing and PR agency, continues its impressive growth trajectory by onboarding two major tech GCCs, the Polish-based end-to-end Data Service provider Lingaro and the US-based Quality Engineering services provider QualiZeal into its portfolio.

~ Strategic Partnership to Enhance Employer Branding and Stakeholder Engagement for Leading Global Tech GCCs ~

Umanshi Marketing, a leading full-service marketing and PR agency, continues its impressive growth trajectory by onboarding two major tech GCCs, the Polish-based end-to-end Data Service provider Lingaro and the US-based Quality Engineering services provider QualiZeal into its portfolio. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen overall brand building and employer engagement for both organizations, further cementing Umanshi’s role in shaping impactful corporate identities for global enterprises in India.

Speaking about this engagement, Tamanna Gupta, Founder and Director of Umanshi Marketing, emphasized,With the rise of GCCs coming to India, organizations such as Lingaro and QualiZeal are playing a pivotal role in transforming the business landscape by tapping into India's rich talent pool. We are excited to partner with these tech leaders and develop comprehensive communication strategies that showcase their unique value propositions and strengthen their employer branding across key markets.”

With a focus on creating impactful brand building campaigns, Umanshi Marketing will work closely with Lingaro and QualiZeal to design and implement tailored communication strategies. QualiZeal, a technology leader, has partnered with Umanshi to enhance its overall brand building and employer engagement and establish a stronger market presence in India.

Since its inception Umanshi Marketing has taken a client-centric approach, focusing on understanding each organization's unique challenges and objectives. By identifying the specific problem statements faced by its clients, Umanshi develops customized communication strategies, including focused brand building initiatives that effectively engage and resonate with key audiences. Lingaro, an innovative player in the analytics sector, re-engaged Umanshi for continued support after witnessing positive results from their previous collaboration.

Suresh Ramamoorthy, India Country Head of Lingaro, shared, “After experiencing successful results from our previous collaboration with Umanshi Marketing for employer branding, we are excited to re-engage them. Lingaro needed to establish a stronger employer brand that resonates with both potential employees and investors. Umanshi’s strategic insights and creative solutions will be vital as we aim to elevate our recruitment efforts and market positioning.”

With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, Umanshi aspires to be a transformative partner in enhancing its clients' branding and communication efforts, positioning itself as a leader in strategic PR and marketing for global enterprises in the Indian market.

About Umanshi Marketing & Branding:

Umanshi Marketing & Branding is a full-stack agency specialising in startups and SMEs with a network across 22 cities nationally. Its comprehensive range of services includes brand positioning, brand identity design, PR, events, digital marketing, marketing strategy and more. Its mission is to empower startups, SMEs and social enterprises with insightful marketing tools to help them make the exponential leap from the local to the global stage. Umanshi Marketing is a winner of several prestigious awards such as the Economic Times Kaleido Awards 2024, International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards in partnership with the MSME Promotion Council in the categories of Startup Marketing Agency of the Year 2022-23, Innovative Service for the Year 2022-23, the Fractional CMO & Mentor of the Year (West India) 2022-23.

For more information, visit www.umanshi.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umanshi-marketing-and-branding/

