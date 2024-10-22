Umanshi Marketing Expands Tech Portfolio With Global GCC Giants Lingaro And QualiZeal

About Umanshi Marketing & Branding:

Umanshi Marketing & Branding is a full-stack agency specialising in startups and SMEs with a network across 22 cities nationally. Its comprehensive range of services includes brand positioning, brand identity design, PR, events, digital marketing, marketing strategy and more. Its mission is to empower startups, SMEs and social enterprises with insightful marketing tools to help them make the exponential leap from the local to the global stage. Umanshi Marketing is a winner of several prestigious awards such as the Economic Times Kaleido Awards 2024, International Brand Equity Bharat Startup Awards in partnership with the MSME Promotion Council in the categories of Startup Marketing Agency of the Year 2022-23, Innovative Service for the Year 2022-23, the Fractional CMO & Mentor of the Year (West India) 2022-23.