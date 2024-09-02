Techno Paints To Set Up experience centres In All metros

100% growth in consumption…

Demand for Italian and luxury finishes is on the rise in India. “The share of Italian finishes and luxury paints in the Indian paints industry is just less than 0.5% now. But their share is steadily going up and consumption has doubled even though many other competing varieties are coming into the market. These finishes are being widely used in high-end villas, bungalows, club houses, showrooms, pubs and hotels, etc. People are willing to pay premium price for unique quality paint products to have pleasant and majestic feel in their interior environment,” Srinivas Reddy explained.