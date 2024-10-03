Nilkamal, India’s Leading Furniture Brand, Launches 60 Nilkamal Homes Stores Nationwide

Nilkamal, the national leader in furniture, has introduced Nilkamal Homes, a new retail brand focused on elevated home furniture and décor. With 60 stores launching across 35 cities, including a mix of company-owned and franchisee stores, Nilkamal Homes offers a diverse range of premium products designed to enhance and elevate the aesthetics of Indian homes. The collection includes stylish sofas, elegant beds, dining sets, utility furniture, and essential household items such as décor, bedding, crockery, cookware, and mattresses. Built on the promise of delivering "The Joy of Well-Made Things," the brand reflects Nilkamal’s enduring commitment to quality, durability, and craftsmanship.