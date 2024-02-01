Performance Lab Prebiotic is a supplement that aids in the health of your digestive tract.

It contains a special form of inulin-POS, which is a type of soluble fiber that ferments and feeds the healthy bacteria in your digestive tract.

Each serving of Performance Lab® Prebiotic contains 1.7 g of fiber and Orafti® Synergy1 (Inulin-FOS from chicory root), the ideal prebiotic for increasing constipation-relieving probiotics. This promotes digestive, immunological, and metabolic health.

Explanation of Performance Lab Prebiotic Ingredients

Orafti® Synergy1 contains inulin-FOS (FructoOligoSaccharides)

This patented chicory root is the original source of inulin-FOS, a soluble fiber-based prebiotic (FructoOligoSaccharides).

Inulin is a kind of long-chain carbohydrate that may be extracted from chicory root using water. Short-chain oligofructose, also known as fructose-oligosaccharide (FOS), is created by processing inulin with an enzyme that is naturally found in chicory root.

Orafti® Synergy1 is a combination that comprises equal amounts long-chain and short-chain inulin.

The inulin and fructooligosaccharides in Performance Lab Prebiotic are designed to pass undigested through your digestive tract and into your large intestine.

After reaching their destination, microorganisms in your gut, such as bifidobacteria, ferment inulin and FOS. This leads to an increase in the amount of bifidobacteria.

Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) such as acetate, propionate, and butyrate are formed as byproducts of this fermentation.

Pros

Relieves specific IBS symptoms

Relief from gastrointestinal disorder

Provides high-potency prebiotic fiber

Cons:

It is not a probiotic supplement (it is a prebiotic).

There is only one component (a patented form of chicory root)

You may only purchase it through its official website.

Types of IBS (and differences between them)

IBS is a functional GI condition caused by disturbances in the way your brain and stomach communicate. It is frequently a chronic (long-term) Gastrointestinal illness that appears before the age of 50. Reliable Source.

It is believed that between 7% and 21% of the population has IBS. Women are twice as likely as males to have this illness.

When you think about IBS, you may recall the following symptoms:

stomach pains, bloating, and gas irregular bowel movements

Yet, research continues to show that IBS is not a single disease, but is likely linked to various underlying medical disorders.

As a result, IBS manifests itself in a variety of ways. IBS-C, IBS-D, and IBS-M/IBS-A are among them. IBS can also occur as a result of an intestinal infection or diverticulitis.

It's critical to pay close attention to your symptoms so your doctor can provide an appropriate diagnosis. Understanding what type of IBS you have might help you get better treatment.

IBS-C

One of the more prevalent kinds is IBS with constipation, or IBS-C.

You may have this type of IBS if your irregular bowel movement days include stools that are at least 25% hard or lumpy but less than 25% loose in nature.

You will have fewer bowel movements overall with this form of IBS, and you may have to strain to go when you do have them. IBS-C may also induce stomach discomfort in addition to gas and bloating.

IBS-D

IBS-D is another name for IBS with diarrhea. In contrast to IBS-C, this kind of IBS generates the opposite problems.

When you have IBS-D, more than a quarter of your stools are loose, while less than a quarter are hard and lumpy.

If you have IBS-D, you may have gastrointestinal pain as well as more frequent impulses to urinate. High gas consumption is also prevalent.

IBS-M versus IBS-A

Some people have IBS with mixed bowel patterns, sometimes known as IBS-M. IBS-M is also known as IBS with alternate constipation and diarrhea (IBS-A).

If you have this type of IBS, your stools will be both firm and watery on days when you have an irregular bowel movement. In order to be classed as IBS-M or IBS-A, both must occur at least 25% of the time.

IBS caused by an infection

Post-infectious (PI) (PI) IBS symptoms are those that appear after a Gastrointestinal illness. You may still have chronic inflammation after your illness, as well as concerns with gut flora and intestinal permeability.

Diarrhea is the most noticeable symptom of PI-IBS. Vomiting is also possible.

It is believed that 5 to 32 percent of those who suffer these types of bacterial infections may develop IBS. Roughly half of patients will ultimately heal, although treating the underlying inflammation that is causing the IBS symptoms can take years.

IBS after diverticulitis

You are more likely to get IBS if you have had diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis develops when the tiny pouches that border the lower section of your large intestine, known as diverticula, become infected or inflamed.

The illness itself produces nausea, stomach discomfort, fever, and constipation.

Post-diverticulitis IBS is only one of the probable complications of diverticulitis. While the symptoms are similar to those of PI-IBS, this kind of IBS arises after diverticulitis has been treated.

What are Probiotics for IBS/Diarrhea?

Probiotics are living bacteria and yeasts that are beneficial to your health, particularly your digestive system. We often conceive of them as pathogenic microorganisms. But, your body is teeming with germs, both beneficial and harmful. Since they help maintain your gut healthy, probiotics are typically referred to as "good" or "useful" bacteria.

Probiotics can be found in supplements and some foods, such as yogurt. Doctors frequently use them to aid with digestive issues.

How Do Probiotics Work?

Researchers are attempting to determine how probiotics function. Some of the ways they may keep you healthy are as follows:

Probiotics can help replenish "good" bacteria in your body when you lose them, such as after taking antibiotics.

They can assist balance your "good" and "bad" bacteria to keep your body functioning properly.

Probiotics Come in a Variety of Forms

Probiotics are several different types of microorganisms. They all have various advantages, but the majority come from two categories. See your doctor about which would be the most beneficial to you.

Types of Probiotic Strains for IBS

Lactobacillus

This is possibly the most common probiotic. It can be found in yogurt and other fermented foods. Various strains can aid with diarrhea and may be beneficial to persons who are unable to digest lactose, the sugar found in milk.

Lactobacillus acidophilus is a kind of "friendly" bacteria found naturally in the human digestive system. Acidophilus aids with digestion, vitamin production, and the fight against harmful bacteria.

Moreover, the bacterium Lactobacillus acidophilus produces lactic acid, which raises the pH of the intestines and makes it an unfriendly environment for the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Constipation is one of the most common IBS symptoms, however studies show that using lactobacillus acidophilus can help (IBS). Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms can be alleviated by taking Lactobacillus acidophilus, a probiotic bacteria. The exact mechanism by which this happens is not fully understood, but it is thought that the probiotic bacteria help regulate intestinal motility and improve gut barrier function.

Further research is needed to confirm these outcomes. Nonetheless, Lactobacillus acidophilus is a safe and effective probiotic that may be utilized to improve gastrointestinal health.

Bifidobacterium

Lower amounts of beneficial gut bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium species, and higher levels of harmful pathogens, such as Clostridium species, are common in people with irritable bowel syndrome. Some people have found relief from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms by using a high-quality probiotic supplement.

Bifidobacterium can help in the following ways:

An increased population of beneficial bacteria in the gut means less opportunities for the growth of "bad" germs that may contribute to IBS symptoms.

Good bacteria aid in the digestion of foods that might aggravate IBS.

Many persons with IBS can attribute their condition in large part to stress, which can be mitigated by maintaining a balanced microbiome in the gut.

It can be found in several dairy products. It may help to alleviate the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other illnesses.

Saccharomyces boulardii

Saccharomyces boulardi is a yeast that can be found in probiotics. It appears to aid in the treatment of diarrhea and other digestive issues. These are some things to look for when selecting the best probiotic for women and men.

What do Probiotics for IBS Do?

Probiotics, for example, aid in the passage of food through the digestive tract by influencing neurons that govern stomach motility. Researchers are still attempting to determine which are helpful for certain health issues. They commonly treat the following conditions:

IBS is an abbreviation for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

IBD (Irritable Bowel Disease) (IBD)

Diarrhea induced by an infectious agent (caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites)

Antibiotic-caused diarrhea

There is also some evidence that they can help with disorders in other sections of your body. Several people, for example, claim to have assisted with:

Eczema is one of the most common skin ailments.

Reproductive and urinary health

Keeping allergies and colds at bay

Dental health

How to Utilize Probiotics Properly

Probiotics are regulated by the FDA in the same way as foods are. Probiotic supplement manufacturers, unlike medicine firms, are not required to demonstrate that their products are safe or effective.

See your doctor to see whether taking probiotics is right for you. Probiotic foods and supplements are generally regarded to be healthy for most individuals, while those with immune system issues or other significant health disorders should avoid them.

Mild side effects may include an upset stomach, diarrhea, gas, and bloating during the first few days after you begin taking them. They might also cause allergic responses. If you have any issues, stop taking them and consult your doctor.

Helpful Tips Alongside Taking a Probiotic for IBS or Diarrhea

Maintain a Food Journal: Write Down Everything You Eat

It's possible to eat something at times and have no ill effects. One day it's OK, but the next it makes you sick to your stomach. The reason(s) may be unclear.

Keeping a food journal might help you determine the cause of your symptoms. What you eat, how you feel, and other factors that may have played a role in triggering your IBS symptoms can all be recorded. If you're looking for trends and aren't sure what they are, this log could assist.

Keeping track of what you eat and other aspects like sleep, stress, and your period is all that's required. Brief jottings about what might aggravate IBS symptoms are sufficient.

Remember foods that trigger IBS Symptoms

If you believe the things you consume are a factor, you are not insane. Your individual IBS trigger foods can be determined in two ways:

The elimination diet could help . Over a period of four to eight weeks, someone on an elimination diet doesn't eat any of the items that can cause an allergic reaction. This will allow you to observe the progress in your condition. When the allotted time has passed, you gradually reintroduce meals to determine which ones provoke reactions.

Think about following a low-FODMAP diet. The ACG exclusively recommends the low-FODMAP diet, which is an elimination diet. 5 There is evidence that it helps alleviate the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. The diet calls for a temporary restriction on particular types of carbs. You gradually reintroduce them to observe how your body reacts.

Some foods may also trigger or alleviate particular IBS symptoms. Knowing which foods cause or alleviate gas, constipation, or diarrhea can have a major impact on your daily health and well-being.

Eat More Fiber

Many with IBS avoid fiber out of unnecessary fear. They worry that it will bring on even worse symptoms. The fiber in fruits, vegetables, and grains is what helps keep your digestive tract healthy.

Insoluble fiber is not recommended by the ACG, whereas soluble fiber is.

5 Water-soluble fiber is far more common than its insoluble counterpart. Oats, peas, apples, beans, and citrus fruits are all good food sources of soluble fiber.

Increase your fiber intake very gradually if you have a sensitive digestive system or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) so that your colon has time to adjust.

Two additional considerations should be made regarding fiber.

Stay away from bran first. Several people who suffer with IBS report that the condition causes discomfort in their bodies. Second, if you're trying to increase your fiber consumption, you might find it easiest to begin with fruits and vegetables that are low in FODMAPs and rich in soluble fiber.

Perfect your diet and meals

You could discover that some foods aggravate your IBS symptoms, but it could also be beneficial to examine your general diet. Bowel function may also be affected by them.

Try these things:

Maintaining a consistent, timed eating routine

Reduced portion sizes

Staying away from fatty, fried meals

Eat less gas-inducing foods

Include natural probiotics in your diet such as Japanese Kombucha

If you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), your diet may be to blame, but you might not know which foods trigger your symptoms. Keeping a food journal may be a useful tool for reflecting on your eating habits and developing healthier routines. The low-FODMAP diet and the elimination diet are two possible approaches to identifying the foods that trigger gastrointestinal distress.

Try Some Relaxation Techniques

Knowing how to physically quiet your body may be a powerful tool in your arsenal against irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

You can reduce your overall anxiety by doing relaxation techniques on a regular basis. The ability to deal with anxiety-inducing symptoms, such as those brought on by an IBS episode, is another benefit of this kind of treatment. 7

Visualization, deep breathing, and muscular relaxation are the three cornerstones of every training routine. See what works best by giving them a try.

Guided Imagery to help with IBS and Pain Relief

Guided imagery is a method that use creative visualization to encourage desired physical changes. Keep in mind that at this time there is no evidence that supports the use of guided imagery for IBS. Yet, many other medical conditions have also been shown to benefit from it in studies.

Guided visualization has the benefit of being a risk-free method of self-regulation. You may do this either on your own or with the assistance of an expert.

Gut-Directed Hypnosis to help with IBS

Accept it: IBS causes a lot of stress. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) stress can exacerbate symptoms.

You shouldn't have to face this alone. Support groups for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) sufferers can be found online in a variety of formats, including dedicated websites and social media platforms like Facebook.

Seeking the help of a professional psychotherapist is still another choice. The ACG suggests a more instinctual approach to treatment. The same cognitive behavioral techniques used to alleviate anxiety and persistent pain are applied here. 5

External stresses, mental health, and digestive health are all areas that may be addressed in therapy. The stress and disruption of IBS can be lessened with the aid of a qualified therapist.

Several studies suggest that taking probiotics has helped them with IBS. These "friendly" microbe types help to maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut. However, there are also lifestyle changes you can make alongside taking probiotics for IBS too.

Recap on Why Taking Probiotics for IBS is Beneficial

Improvements in stool consistency, overall symptoms, and quality of life have been observed in people with IBS after taking probiotics. Adding probiotics to the diets of people with IBS has been shown to reduce symptoms. The probiotic blends such as YourBiology Gut+ and Biotics 8 contain a wide variety of strains, all of which have proven useful. As a result, we think that probiotics can help with conditions like IBS that are long-lasting.

FAQs on Probiotics for IBS

Exactly how frequently must I take probiotics?

Because your body constantly flushes out new bacteria, you need to take a probiotic pill every day. Hence, you should maintain taking probiotics to replenish the microorganisms in your gut.

Is it possible to take too many probiotics?

No. In reality, probiotics are highly recommended by medical professionals for controlling intestinal motility and harmful microorganisms.

When can I expect to experience results?

After about three months of using these nutritional supplements, you should begin to see positive effects on your health.

Reminder of the top probiotics for IBS:

YourBiology Gut+ (Overall Best Probiotic, particularly for Women with IBS)

Biotics 8 (Best Probiotic for Men with IBS Diarrhea)

Conclusion on the Best Probiotics for IBS