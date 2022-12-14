Youth Of Lucknow Run IFC For Child Development

INNOVATION FOR CHANGE : Youth of Lucknow is doing something Innovative by which change is possible in society.

Innovation for Change is an organization which has been doing effective work for poor and helpless children and providing social service since 2013.

IFC, is an organization which was founded by Harshit Singh and Vishal Kannojiya with team members Ashish Kumar, Nashra Naseem, Pradipt Singh and Anurag, IFC is providing service work in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

IFC works for slum children who came from deprived section of the society. They are the children of daily wage workers, hawkers, basket weavers – the organization Innovation for Change provides free education, free food and free sports to the children of slum.

Innovation For Change is operating a free educational school I.F.C. Innovative School, in which more than 400+ children are taking advantage of compulsory education and other facilities. At present IFC is working in different areas of Lucknow including Bhawaniganj, Saadatganj and Campwell Road, IFC also runs Innovation Food Drive and provide full meal to all the children in order to protect them from malnutrition and to make them healthy. Food Drive is being organized time to time and on all special occasions and festivals, langar service is also being provided to the hungry and destitute people.

Under the Innovative Sports System, poor and helpless children are provided free services and all the other facilities related to, training programs to promote sports and health.

If we talk about the functional aspects, then the organization Innovation for Change is implemented at an advanced level for creative development in children, such children whose future was merging into darkness, who were once engaged in wrong activities and spend their whole day doing so.

Today, Innovation for Change organization is giving them the aim of improving their lives so that balance is maintained in the society by which a better nation can be built.