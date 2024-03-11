It's concerning to hear about potential scams using the name of SEO Tech Experts Private Limited. These individuals or scammers offer part-time, online, or review assignments. They send you messages, show you small assignments, make you small payments, and then ask for a considerable amount in terms of registration. SEO Tech Experts is a Digital marketing Company established in Gurgaon. SEO Tech Experts is a private Limited company, so the UIN number and registration details are public. So, all people are requested to please beware of such scams or fraudulent messages as SEO Tech Experts do not offer online jobs or part-time assignments and do not charge any registration amount in advance. Here are some steps individuals can take to protect themselves and report suspicious activities: