It's concerning to hear about potential scams using the name of SEO Tech Experts Private Limited. These individuals or scammers offer part-time, online, or review assignments. They send you messages, show you small assignments, make you small payments, and then ask for a considerable amount in terms of registration. SEO Tech Experts is a Digital marketing Company established in Gurgaon. SEO Tech Experts is a private Limited company, so the UIN number and registration details are public. So, all people are requested to please beware of such scams or fraudulent messages as SEO Tech Experts do not offer online jobs or part-time assignments and do not charge any registration amount in advance. Here are some steps individuals can take to protect themselves and report suspicious activities:
Research the Company or Offer: Encourage individuals to research the company offering the assignment thoroughly. Legitimate companies typically have an online presence, reviews, and information about their operations.
Verify Contact Information: Check the company's official website for contact information and verify it against any communication received. Scammers often use generic email addresses or phone numbers that don't match the company's official contacts.
Verify the Sender: Always check the sender's email address or phone number. Scammers often use generic or suspicious-looking email addresses or phone numbers.
Question Unsolicited Offers: Be cautious of unsolicited messages offering money, job opportunities, or prizes, especially if you have yet to contact the sender.
Be Wary of Upfront Fees: Legitimate job opportunities generally do not require candidates to pay upfront fees for registration or training. Encourage individuals to be cautious if asked for money before any work is completed.
Trust Your Instincts: If an offer seems too good to be true or raises suspicions, it's best to trust your instincts and proceed with caution.
Report Suspicious Activity: Individuals who encounter suspicious activity or believe a scam has targeted them should report it to the appropriate authorities. This might include local law enforcement, consumer protection agencies, or online platforms where the fraud was initiated.
Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Never share sensitive personal or financial information in response to unsolicited messages. Legitimate organizations won't ask for this information via email or text.
Spread Awareness: Encourage individuals to share their experiences and warn others about potential scams to prevent further victims from falling prey to similar schemes.
Additionally, SEO Tech Experts Private Limited may consider issuing warnings or statements on its official channels to alert the public about fraudulent activities conducted in its name. It can also work with relevant authorities to investigate and take legal action against the perpetrators.
Note: However, SEO Tech Experts and its employees are not responsible for such scams and the losses incurred by victims. SEO Tech Experts, its directors, and Employees never accept third-party payments in their personal accounts; all payments are made in the company account only.