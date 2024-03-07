Visionary Leaders Honored at Outlook Business Spotlight Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024

A leader who envisions change before the whole world is a visionary in true sense. These visionaries pave the path to change and build the new world order with a lot of force and values. Outlook Business Spotlight Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024 – Vol -I, in association with Brandfosys Media , Associated partner Coempt Edutek, Duranc Inc and EFC recognize such visionary leaders from across the country. This event was held during 29th Feb at Sheratan, Hyderabad to celebrate and honour the visionary names from across India, who can think out-of-box and find innovative solutions to the most difficult challenges.
Envisioning the big change and setting the organisation’s goals towards that change is the key focus of a visionary leader and the leadership does it with courage and a lot of grit. In celebration of these biggies, Chief Guests Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy CM, Telangana & Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR) is the Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub welcomed a long list of legendary names to the event and felicitated them for their big wins over the years.
From maintaining a clear vision to building strategic plans to achieve long-term goals, the winners for this unique celebration came from different industrial sectors and have strong interpersonal and communication skills. These leaders are not only be forward thinkers, but also believe in taking calculated risks to achieve their desired goals. These achievers have displayed new eras of innovation and development in their organizations, and in the process, redefined the rules of business while promoting unity and tenacity to push through times of uncertainty.
Discussion Galore
The day was not only about achievements, but it also highlighted the varied aspects of ‘doing business’ with power and right energy. Every business leader needs to be motivated to lead their pack with the correct understanding and the pillars of business are always laid down correctly when the long-term is kept in perspective.
Panel Discussion - Indian MSME Sector: Fast-tracking Growth with Digitization
A Panel Discussion during the day was held to commemorate the ideas of running a successful business abiding by the right environmental and business principles. Mr. Christopher Blessings, MD, CAERE Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sandeep Goel, MD, Moglix, Mr. Girish Avantsa, CEO, Accellor, Dr. Mahesh M, CEO, Creaticity, K Kranti Kiran Reddy, MD, Janapriya Group were the esteemed panellists for the session. This session was moderated by Vinita Bhatia- Editor, Startups, who raised the right points of thought for the panel to ponder on and discuss the correct principles that helps reduce carbon footprint.
India is a country divided into great many smaller pockets. Every aspect of India has its own tales, journey of success and growth narrative. This India brings together great minds, visionary leaders and pioneers of change. With the Outlook Business Spotlight Indo Global Business Excellence Awards program, such stories and brilliant minds were awarded, celebrated and brought together under one roof to understand their business achievements and their glory to success. The event was a grand celebration of entrepreneurship and the developing Indian mindset towards business in the new normal.