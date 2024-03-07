Visionary Leaders Honored at Outlook Business Spotlight Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024

A leader who envisions change before the whole world is a visionary in true sense. These visionaries pave the path to change and build the new world order with a lot of force and values. Outlook Business Spotlight Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024 – Vol -I, in association with Brandfosys Media , Associated partner Coempt Edutek, Duranc Inc and EFC recognize such visionary leaders from across the country. This event was held during 29th Feb at Sheratan, Hyderabad to celebrate and honour the visionary names from across India, who can think out-of-box and find innovative solutions to the most difficult challenges.