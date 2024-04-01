Vaidehi Karalkar is a trailblazing entrepreneur from her family and comes from a strong media background. Boasting a remarkable decade-long stint in the public relations sector, Vaidehi and her husband harbored a shared desire to craft something truly unique and groundbreaking. Their passion for home decor, coupled with a penchant for innovation, led them to establish Kreative Cultures. The brand is one of the pioneers to introduce a spectacular range of 3-D layered wood art pieces, along with resin artwork, and a lot of quintessential mix media decor. Vaidehi spearheads the marketing strategies for the brand, with aspirations to elevate its presence globally. With unwavering faith in the brand's statement decor pieces, she is dedicated to cultivating a niche market and loyal clientele.