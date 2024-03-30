A financial technology company helping India meet its credit, consumption, and saving needs through gold, Indiagold is a one-of-a-kind company. Indiagold is a pioneer in advocating ‘Doorstep Gold Loans’ in the comfort of their homes, even after the banking hours have ended or on holidays. None of the top providers of loan management systems offer the product and technology needed to facilitate safe collateral transportation within the city, dependable at-home assaying, and cases that arise outside of regular business hours. They have created a whole doorstep banking stack from the ground up, as there is currently no guidebook or product available for completing doorstep gold loans.
Advertisement
In our elaborate conversation with the Indiagold team, we came to know about what the company is into, how it operates in the industry and so much more. Catch us as we unveil the more interesting aspects of Indiagold.
About indiagold.
Indiagold allows regulated lending institutions to rapidly launch and expand their Gold Loan portfolio across geographies without them having to invest in Operations, Technology, Distribution, Risk Management, or Customer Service or take any valuation, storage, or transit risks.
All this, while maintaining the required regulatory and compliance standards. In a nutshell, Indiagold acts as an extension to its lending partner managing all aspects of Gold Loans on their behalf, as per their requirements using best-in-class technology and operations.
Advertisement
Know the Founders
Nitin Misra - Co-founder Has over 2 decades of experience across Product, Marketing, Operations, Partnerships, and Regulatory in India and S.E. Asia across Fintech, Telecom, Devices, and Software with companies - Paytm, Samsung, Nuance, Airtel and NIIT.
Deepak Abbot - Co-founder Has over 2 decades of experience in building Products with a deep understanding of Analytics and Growth. He has also worked across Fintech, Media, and Gaming with companies - Paytm, SmartApp, Times Internet, Saytam, and Zapak.
Majorly, indiagold’s client book mostly comprises MSMEs and small businesses. Since small business owners need working capital to procure goods, indiagold’s products are tailored as per the needs of these businesses and individuals. Once the goods of these small companies are sold, their payment cycles range from 3-4 months; not creating the pressure of repayments as EMIs do.
On the supply end, they have regulated lending entities as their clientele who wish to expand their gold loan business without having to invest in a large branch network. This way indiagold becomes the medium between these entities where the lenders can work on expanding their customer book without worrying about the complexity of a gold loan business.
Ambitions
“Not limited to just gold, our ambition is to become the platform of choice for asset monetization and secured credit - be it digital or physical. That’s a bold ambition with a insane opportunity that can only be brought about through the development of new technology, new products, new partnership models and operations”- the founders.
Advertisement
Great Place to Work
Indiagold is also an employer of choice among youngsters who want to kick-start their career in the fintech space. It is a Great Place to Work Certified organization and the employees speak very highly about the work culture at the company. It is a place to learn and deliver your ideas and then see the execution of your plans. Overall indiagold provides an amazing opportunity for talented young professionals who are passionate, self-driven, and go-getters.
Conclusion
Indiagold has made a huge name for gold loans in the fintech industry. With its unique ideas related to lending credits, it has surely grabbed a vast multitude of clientele, helping them meet their needs. We had a great time catching up with the leadership team at Indiagold. We hope to see and hear a lot about them in the future.