On the supply end, they have regulated lending entities as their clientele who wish to expand their gold loan business without having to invest in a large branch network. This way indiagold becomes the medium between these entities where the lenders can work on expanding their customer book without worrying about the complexity of a gold loan business.



Ambitions



“Not limited to just gold, our ambition is to become the platform of choice for asset monetization and secured credit - be it digital or physical. That’s a bold ambition with a insane opportunity that can only be brought about through the development of new technology, new products, new partnership models and operations”- the founders.