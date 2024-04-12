In a world filled with fast, short, and often forgettable social media content, it’s tough to stumble upon topics that provide real-world value. Even the best of visionaries can easily get trapped scrolling endless reels without an ounce of inspiration extracted from them. One platform that keeps productivity-seeking individuals safe from this doom-scrolling is LinkedIn. And Indian leaders have emerged as the top LinkedIn voices, putting efforts into sharing their knowledge, experience, and much more.