In a world filled with fast, short, and often forgettable social media content, it’s tough to stumble upon topics that provide real-world value. Even the best of visionaries can easily get trapped scrolling endless reels without an ounce of inspiration extracted from them. One platform that keeps productivity-seeking individuals safe from this doom-scrolling is LinkedIn. And Indian leaders have emerged as the top LinkedIn voices, putting efforts into sharing their knowledge, experience, and much more.
These individuals add seasoned expertise and proven credibility to their content, making it an effective learning resource for business leaders and budding entrepreneurs. Following these top 10 LinkedIn Voices can help the next generation of entrepreneurs get equipped for the worst challenges and ready to tap into the best opportunities for growth.
Vineeta Singh
Vineeta leads Sugar as its CEO and has grown it to become India's leading makeup and skincare brand. She is popularly known as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, but her LinkedIn posts are equally impressive. Vineeta shares her early life lessons, excerpts from the starting days of building Sugar Cosmetics, and skincare industry reports. Her LinkedIn feed can offer valuable information to business leaders on startup valuation, fundraising, and growing as women entrepreneurs.
Kunal Bahl
Kunal Bahl is the co-founder of SnapDeal and Titan Capital. He is also a prominent investor in innovative startups and one of the top LinkedIn voices of 2023. His posts offer crisp advice to startups about overcoming adversities and identifying paths to success. Kunal also covers the latest developments in the Startup ecosystem, making his posts a powerful insight source for early-stage startups.
Saurabh Singh
Saurabh Singh is the CEO of Appinventiv, an investor, a mentor, a serial entrepreneur, and a vocal advocate of self-reliance (Atmanirbharta). He strongly believes in bootstrapped entrepreneurship, which also helped Appinventiv grow into a global IT leader of 1600+ tech experts. His strong ideology of chasing profits over valuation sustained Appinventiv’s revenue growth during the COVID-19 crisis and recent global economic uncertainties and won Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50 Award for fastest revenue growth. Saurabh often shares unorthodox tips to help budding startups scale sustainably without diluting equity. As an investor, Saurabh has methodically hand-held multiple startups scale to millions in revenue.
Saurabh keenly observes Indian government policies, geopolitics, and economic reforms and frequently shares detailed deductions of their impact and benefits on individuals and businesses. Following him on LinkedIn can enrich your feed with the latest information critical to startup growth, seasoned tips backed with real-world examples, tips for leveraging federal reforms for business growth, and inspirational leadership ideologies.
Shantanu Deshpande
Shantanu is the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company and one of the early movers in the men’s grooming industry. He holds strong expertise in building consumer brands and startup leadership, which reflects engagingly on his LinkedIn timeline. Shantanu covers niche topics around improving sales, efficient leadership qualities, and entrepreneurship challenges. He also shares how he is building his company with the results of various efforts, providing valuable insights to budding entrepreneurs.
Rajan Singh
Rajan Singh is a former IPS officer and the founder of HabitStrong, a startup that helps overcome social media addictions, undergo digital detox and build healthy habits. His LinkedIn feed offers aspiring minds powerful insights to prepare for their entrepreneurial journey. From improving focus to handling professional anxiety, Rajan is equipped with first-hand knowledge to minimize distractions and maximize realistic growth.
Harjeet Khanduja
Harjeet Khanduja is a Senior VP of Human Resources at Reliance JIO and one of the top HR leaders globally. He has immense knowledge and experience in team building, best practices, and HR optimization, which he actively shares on his LinkedIn handle. Following him can help early startups build a stronger foundation for finding and retaining top talent that boosts scalability.
Vani Kola
As the MD of Kalaari Capital, India's leading venture capital firm, Vani Kola is the walking bank of wisdom for startups and entrepreneurs. However, her LinkedIn feed offers much more than growing a startup or raising funds. The topics she covers help aspiring entrepreneurs balance personal and professional growth. She also shares honest opinions about the Indian startup ecosystem, which early startups must read to grow industry awareness.
Sanjiv Mehta
Sanjiv Mehta is the former CEO and MD at Hindustan Unilever Limited, which makes him a credible expert in the FMCG industry. For FMCG startups, following Sanjiv on LinkedIn is a must to ensure they get the latest trends, tips, and learnings on their timelines. Outside of his FMCG expertise, Sanjiv shares interesting opinions about diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces. He also talks about market challenges and how entrepreneurs can overcome them.
Ankur Warikoo
Ankur Warikoo is an exceptional entrepreneur and business leader with one of the most engaging storytelling skills. His LinkedIn posts reflect these qualities, where he shares his thoughts about money, careers, startups, and personal development. Following him can benefit early startup owners in building and sustaining a personal brand, along with useful tips on scaling the business.
Abhijit Bhaduri
Abhijit Bhaduri is one of LinkedIn's most followed business leaders for inspiration related to growth and success. His unique method of posting critical topics around career, motivation, innovation, and entrepreneurship in sketches and drawings attracts high engagement from startups and enterprise leaders. Follow him to find visually appealing inspiration for personal and professional growth.
LinkedIn is considered to be the best space for professional networking, but it is also a huge content library for people looking to go in the right direction. To unlock this knowledge repository and stay on top of the latest industry trends, an entrepreneur simply needs to follow the right mentor with an aligned vision. Here, you have 10!