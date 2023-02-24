Top 10 Culinary Arts Colleges In India

Being a chef is a dream now a days. Here are some colleges and institutes are known to provide high end quality education in sector. This list is prepared on the basis of infrastructure, faculties / trainers, academics curriculum, quality of education, affordability and placements track record of the institution

1) Culinary Academy of India, Hyderabad

The Culinary Academy of India is the first professional training school for a higher education in culinary arts founded in India. Ever since its inception in 1996, Brand CAI has matched the standards of top American and European culinary institutes. Today CAI is recognized as India’s premier culinary arts and catering technology institute, and one of the best colleges for aspiring chefs’ world over.

Courses offered by Culinary Academy of India

a. Bachelor’s Degree in Catering Technology and Culinary Arts

b. The Post Graduate Diploma in Culinary Arts (PGDCA)

c. Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts

2) Welcome Group Graduates School, Manipal

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) is a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, and was established in 1986 as a unit of Dr TMA Pai Foundation in partnership with the Hotels Division of ITC Ltd. Today, WGSHA is India’s premier hotel management institute and it has been ranked 26th among the Best Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools in the world 2020 by CEOWORLD Magazine.

Courses by Welcome Groups Graduates School

a. BA in Culinary Arts

b. MA in Indian Cuisines and Food Culture

3) IICCM - International Institute of Culinary Arts and Career Management, Pune

IICCM – International Institute of Culinary Arts & Career Management is a division of Kadlag Patil Education Foundation, Affiliated by City and Guilds of London Institute, UK and Recognized by UGC Recognized University, ISO 9001:2015 Certified Institute, Accredited by QMS (Quality Management System) of DAC/Emirates International Accreditation Center, IAF (International Accreditation Forum) & KVQA India

Awards :

a) Winner of India Excellence Awards 2021 by Blindwink – Most Innovative and Best Culinary Arts Institute of India

b) Most Prominent Food& Hospitality Awards 2022 by Merit Awards & Market Research - Most Rated Culinary Arts Institute of India 2022 by Merit Awards & Market Research

c) Asia`s Best Culinary Training Institution 2022 by World Culinary Awards

Courses offered by IICCM Pune

a) Bsc. Culinary Arts (4 Years)

b) Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts (2 Years)

c) Diploma in Culinary Arts (2 Years)

4) Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati

Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) an autonomous institute under Ministry of Tourism, Government of India commissioned at Tirupati, which are the state-of-art Institutes and is expected to be at par with the best International Culinary Institutes.

Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) is an autonomous body under Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The Institute has its Campus at Tirupati and at NOIDA. It was established by the Govt. of India with the object of running various programs in Culinary Art starting from Skill level to the highest level of study on the subject and for documentation as well as preservation of various Indian cuisine. The ICI is one of its kind, Premier and State of Art Institute and committed to quality education in the field. Quality of education and training at the Institute will help students to emerge as professionally qualified personnel in Culinary Art.

Courses offered by Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati

a) BBA in Culinary Arts (3 Years)

b) MBA in Culinary Arts (2 Years)



5) Indian Culinary Institute, Noida

Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) an autonomous institute under Ministry of Tourism, Government of India commissioned at Noida, which are the state-of-art Institutes and is expected to be at par with the best International Culinary Institutes.

Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) is an autonomous body under Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The Institute has its Campus at Tirupati and at NOIDA. It was established by the Govt. of India with the object of running various programs in Culinary Art starting from Skill level to the highest level of study on the subject and for documentation as well as preservation of various Indian cuisine. The ICI is one of its kind, Premier and State of Art Institute and committed to quality education in the field. Quality of education and training at the Institute will help students to emerge as professionally qualified personnel in Culinary Art.

Courses offered by Indian Culinary Institute, Noida

a) BBA in Culinary Arts (3 Years)

b) MBA in Culinary Arts (2 Years)

6) Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts, Pune

Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA) is a constituent of Symbiosis International University, founded in 2016, and is the first school fully dedicated to offering niche qualifications in culinary science and arts in the country. SSCA was established with a view to cater to the need of the Food Industry to train and develop specialized culinary professionals. Our flagship Bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts has been one of the most sought after culinary degree in the country.

Courses offered by Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts

a) Bsc. Culinary Arts (3 Years)

b) PG Diploma in Culinary Arts (1 Years)

7) IHM Aurangabad

Developing world-class hospitality and cuisine professionals for over 30 years

IHM Aurangabad create student experiences that stay with their graduates for a life time. The internationally validated curriculum remains cutting-edge. The content, exposure and immersion in a real world environment is unmatched. Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has a majority representation on the Board of Governors. Maulana Azad Education Trust implements and drives the operation with the Board’s support. Industry experts retain the relevance of creating future leaders. World class academics enrich the Board with educational perspectives from all over the world.

Courses offered by IHM Aurangabad

a) Culinary Arts Degree, IHM-A (4 Years)

b) Culinary Arts Honours Level, University of Huddersfield, UK

8) International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi

IICA, New Delhi; India’s premier culinary arts and the country's first culinary institute to be accredited by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS).

International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi founded by Chef Virender S Datta who has over 50 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the institute has been a catalyst in opening of Culinary Arts as a career opportunity and a Knowledge Hub to provide total industry support.

Courses offered by IICA New Delhi

a) Advance Diploma in Culinary Arts (2 Years)

b) Diploma in Culinary Arts (1 Year)

9) Indian School of Hospitality, Gurgaon

Part of Sommet Education, ISH is India's finest hospitality management and culinary arts institute delivering programmes with two of the world's leading higher education institutes - Ecole Ducasse, and Les Roches. ISH`s culinary programmes are offered in partnership with École Ducasse, France and hospitality programmes are taught in alliance with Les Roches, Switzerland.

Courses offered by ISH Gurgaon

a) Diploma in Culinary Arts

b) BA. (Hons) Culinary Arts

10) Palate Culinary Academy, Mumbai

Palate Culinary Academy is an International culinary and pastry arts education, driven by the vision of Celebrity chef Rakhee Vaswani, Our outstanding courses are tailored for your goals, offering hands-on training for Bachelor students, professionals, career-changers and entrepreneurs. Led by experienced chefs and industry experts, you’ll take your skills to a world-class standard and build a strong foundation for success in the global food and beverage industry.

Courses offered by Palate Culinary Academy

a) Diploma in Culinary Arts

b) Advance Diploma in Culinary Arts



